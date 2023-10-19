London, Ont. teen charged after knife assault

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year-old girl has been arrested in relation to a weapons investigation in the east end of London.

On Wednesday around 11:30 a.m., police say a teenage girl became involved in an argument with another girl she knew, in the area of Dundas Street and Clarke Road.

According to police, the teen threatened the other girl with a knife before assaulting her and fleeing the area on foot.

Police were given a description, and found the girl a short distance away.

One of the officers sustained minor injuries that didn’t require medical attention during the interaction.

A search of the girl yielded a knife.

A 16-year-old has been charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, possession of a weapon and assaulting a peace officer.

Under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the teen cannot be named.

The accused is expected to appear in London court on Nov. 27 in relation to the charges.