Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Competitiveness on a ‘clear decline’ in Canada as profits rise: report

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted October 19, 2023 11:36 am
Click to play video: 'Feds’ plan to boost grocery store competition: Canada’s industry minister'
Feds’ plan to boost grocery store competition: Canada’s industry minister
With many Canadians struggling with high grocery prices, the federal government imposed a Thanksgiving deadline on major grocery stores for a plan to lower food costs. ‘The West Block’ host Mercedes Stephenson speaks with Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne about his government’s new strategy to tackle the food affordability crisis and plans to increase grocery store competition – Oct 8, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Competitive forces have been on the decline in Canada at the same time as profits and price markups are on the rise, a new report from the Competition Bureau finds.

Canada’s competition watchdog on Thursday released a comprehensive look at the country’s competitive landscape between 2000 and 2020.

It found that “competitive intensity” — a metric for how hard businesses feel they need to compete against rivals in their industry — faced “a consistent and clear decline” over the period.

“When firms have to compete aggressively against their rivals, they face pressure to keep their prices low. So we don’t expect them to earn substantially higher profits,” the report read.

Click to play video: 'NDP’s Singh proposes taxing grocery store chains’ excess profits'
NDP’s Singh proposes taxing grocery store chains’ excess profits

But the bureau found that profits rose widely in Canada over those two decades, as did price markups — the measure of how much more a business is charging for a product compared with how much it costs to produce it.

Story continues below advertisement

Profits rose the most in industries that already saw higher profits, and the case was the same for markups, according to the report, which relied on Statistics Canada data.

The Competition Bureau’s report came with a number of caveats and other reasons that could inflate prices aside from a lack of fierce competition, but said an increase in markups “could indicate a decline in the intensity of competition firms face.”

Canada’s most concentrated sectors became more concentrated over those 20 years, according to the analysis. The bureau also found that top firms in these sectors were less likely to be challenged by upstarts or existing smaller players in the industry.

The first-of-its-kind report from the bureau spoke about competition in Canadian industries in generalized terms, and did not single out any particular sector as an egregious offender.

But a number of industries in Canada, including telecom, air travel, banking and groceries, have long been identified by observers as sectors experiencing relatively higher levels of concentration.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Food inflation: More competition needed to tame high grocery prices in Canada, report argues'
Food inflation: More competition needed to tame high grocery prices in Canada, report argues

A separate Competition Bureau probe into Canada’s grocery sector in June identified a number of measures to promote competitive forces in the industry that could help “bring grocery prices in check” in the long term.

Story continues below advertisement

The Liberal government has proposed an update to the Competition Act in the form of Bill C-56 amid efforts to limit price pressures in Canada after more than a year of rampant inflation. These include new powers for the competition watchdog to compel information from the subjects of its investigations and changes to how merger review is handled in Canada.

“(Our findings) show how essential it is to modernize Canada’s competition laws to respond to the realities of today’s economy. And they highlight why it is important to implement pro-competitive public policies that do not shelter industries from healthy competition,” the Oct. 19 report concluded.

More to come.

More on Money
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices