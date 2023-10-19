Vehicle flees from Guelph police following traffic stop

See more sharing options

Guelph police say no pedestrians are hurt after a vehicle fled from officers and went into oncoming traffic.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, investigators said an automated licence plate reader on a police cruiser registered a car to a suspended driver.

Police said a patrolling officer near York and Watson Roads pulled the vehicle over.

The driver then suddenly accelerated, swerving around a bus and driving into oncoming traffic.

In the interest of public safety, police said the officer did not chase after the vehicle.

The car was reportedly last seen southbound on Victoria Road going more than 120 km/h.