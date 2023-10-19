Menu

Crime

Vehicle flees from Guelph police following traffic stop

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted October 19, 2023 11:08 am
On Wednesday, an automated licence plate reader saw a vehicle registered to a suspended driver.
On Wednesday, an automated licence plate reader saw a vehicle registered to a suspended driver. Guelph Police Service
Guelph police say no pedestrians are hurt after a vehicle fled from officers and went into oncoming traffic.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, investigators said an automated licence plate reader on a police cruiser registered a car to a suspended driver.

Police said a patrolling officer near York and Watson Roads pulled the vehicle over.

The driver then suddenly accelerated, swerving around a bus and driving into oncoming traffic.

In the interest of public safety, police said the officer did not chase after the vehicle.

The car was reportedly last seen southbound on Victoria Road going more than 120 km/h.

