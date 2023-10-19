Man spotted on Kitchener trail wearing just a ski mask, according to Waterloo police

Send this page to someone via email

A man was spotted wearing just a ski mask on a trail near the border of Kitchener and Waterloo on Wednesday afternoon, according to Waterloo regional police.

The incident occurred near Resurrection Drive and Westforest Trail at around 2:40 p.m., police said in a release.

Police described the suspect as having a thin build. He was wearing a black ski mask.

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or they can provide anonymous information by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.