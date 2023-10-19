Cannabis consumption on the rise in Montreal, public health says

Send this page to someone via email

Consumption and acceptance of cannabis have seen a rise in Montreal five years after its legalization, according to Montreal public health officials.

The latest data collected between 2018 and 2022 shows nearly one in four people use cannabis products.

Montreal public health says the increase is mainly seen among adults above the age of 35.

Consumption among young people between 15 and 24 has remained stable, according to public health officials.

Sales of the once-illicit drug on the black market have taken a hit, decreasing from 28 per cent in 2018 to seven per cent in 2022.

Consumers of cannabis have become accustomed to the Société Québécoise du Cannabis (SQDC), with 68 per cent of Quebecers purchasing weed from the provincial seller.

Attitudes toward cannabis have also been riding higher when it comes to social acceptance among Montrealers.

The majority of the public, 63 per cent, say they tolerate the use of cannabis for recreational purposes.

Despite the legalization of cannabis, the public health authority says Montrealers are aware of and consider that consumption involves health risks.

“We also observe a diversification of consumption patterns and that legalization has not caused cannabis consumption to become commonplace,” the statement reads.

Currently, there are 98 SQDC retail stores in the province.

Smoking saw a slight decrease but continues to be the most popular way to consume cannabis.