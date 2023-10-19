Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Bedford-area Coun. Tim Outhit won’t be seeking re-election in 2024

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted October 19, 2023 9:12 am
An undated photo of Coun. Tim Outhit. View image in full screen
An undated photo of Coun. Tim Outhit. Re-elect Tim Outhit for Bedford - Wentworth/ Facebook
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After 15 years of public service, Halifax Regional Municipality Coun. Tim Outhit has announced he’ll be stepping down from his position following the next election cycle.

In a message shared to Facebook early on Thursday morning, the representative for Bedford-Wenworth said he won’t be seeking re-election when residents go to the polls a year from now on Oct. 19, 2024.

He described his tenure as District 16 councillor as an “honour, privilege, and pleasure.”

“Over the next year my intention is to continue focusing on progressive policies for improvements to development, housing and transportation, fiscal and environmental responsibility, and support for our beloved community events,” his statement read online.

“I will continue to strongly advocate (within HRM and with other orders of government) for the services, facilities, and infrastructure required for our growing District and Municipality.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Looking ahead, Outhit said he’s happy to meet with anyone who’s considering running for his seat in the 2024 municipal campaign.

One of council’s longest-serving members, Outhit was first elected to municipal office in 2008 when he beat challenger Matthew Christie and earned 66 per cent of the vote.

After successfully holding onto his seat as an incumbent with a whopping 83 per cent of votes in 2012, he ran uncontested during the next two election cycles in 2016 and 2020.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices