Bedford-area Coun. Tim Outhit won’t be seeking re-election in 2024

After 15 years of public service, Halifax Regional Municipality Coun. Tim Outhit has announced he’ll be stepping down from his position following the next election cycle.

In a message shared to Facebook early on Thursday morning, the representative for Bedford-Wenworth said he won’t be seeking re-election when residents go to the polls a year from now on Oct. 19, 2024.

He described his tenure as District 16 councillor as an “honour, privilege, and pleasure.”

“Over the next year my intention is to continue focusing on progressive policies for improvements to development, housing and transportation, fiscal and environmental responsibility, and support for our beloved community events,” his statement read online.

“I will continue to strongly advocate (within HRM and with other orders of government) for the services, facilities, and infrastructure required for our growing District and Municipality.”

Looking ahead, Outhit said he’s happy to meet with anyone who’s considering running for his seat in the 2024 municipal campaign.

One of council’s longest-serving members, Outhit was first elected to municipal office in 2008 when he beat challenger Matthew Christie and earned 66 per cent of the vote.

After successfully holding onto his seat as an incumbent with a whopping 83 per cent of votes in 2012, he ran uncontested during the next two election cycles in 2016 and 2020.