Flu and COVID vaccines become available as winter approaches

Colder weather is approaching quickly and people will soon be spending more time indoors to escape the elements.

It’s the perfect scenario for the spread of respiratory illnesses like the flu and COVID-19.

Fortunately, pharmacist Pharmacist Vachan Patel says vaccines for both are beginning to arrive.

“We just got our shipment yesterday. It was a small shipment, but so far we have booked the full the shipment,” Patel told Global Kingston.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health says the vaccine rollout will be similar to past years, starting with people deemed to be at higher risk than the general population.

“Folks who are under the age of five or over the age of 65, individuals residing in long-term care, health-care workers, or women who are pregnant are currently eligible for vaccine,” said Brian Larkin, KFL&A Public Health’s manager of vaccines.

KFL&A Public Health is recommending everyone get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The updated COVID-19 and flu vaccines will be available to the general public starting Oct. 30, according to Larkin.