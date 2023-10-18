Menu

Traffic

Major central Edmonton intersection closed after man struck by LRT

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted October 18, 2023 6:14 pm
The Metro Line LRT in Edmonton, near the Royal Alexandra Hospital. View image in full screen
The Metro Line LRT in Edmonton, near the Royal Alexandra Hospital. Dave Carels, Global News
The intersection of 107th Avenue and 105th Street in Edmonton’s core was closed as of 4 p.m. Wednesday due to what police described as a “collision involving the LRT and a man in his 30s.”

Police said they expect the major intersection to be closed for several hours. Motorists are asked to use other routes.

The man was treated by EMS and taken to hospital, where he remains in critical condition, police said.

The circumstances leading up to the incident are being investigated.

More to come.

