Major central Edmonton intersection closed after man struck by LRT

Send this page to someone via email

The intersection of 107th Avenue and 105th Street in Edmonton’s core was closed as of 4 p.m. Wednesday due to what police described as a “collision involving the LRT and a man in his 30s.”

Police said they expect the major intersection to be closed for several hours. Motorists are asked to use other routes.

The man was treated by EMS and taken to hospital, where he remains in critical condition, police said.

The circumstances leading up to the incident are being investigated.

More to come.