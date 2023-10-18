Toronto-area realtor business suspended after post that appears to mock Gaza Strip airstrikes

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto-area real estate agent has had his business suspended by the franchise that runs it after a social media post about the Israel-Hamas conflict drew swift and sharp criticism.

A screenshot posted online appears to show a Re/Max agent mocking destroyed buildings and rubble in the Gaza Strip.

The Gaza Strip has been pounded by Israeli airstrikes since Hamas — listed as a terror group by the Canadian government — launched a brutal attack on Israel from the area on Oct. 7.

The Hamas attack left more than 1,400 Israelis dead and led to a declaration of war by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In the days after the attack, Israel also cut electricity, water and food supplies to Gaza and its residents. The Gaza Health Ministry said 3,478 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, and more than 12,000 wounded.

“Coming to the market,” a social media post from an account named Vadim Vilensky said, with two laughing emojis.

Accompanying the post was a picture that appeared to show rubble in the Gaza Strip. “Off market, 130 square miles, Ocean front lot, No utility, No power / water,” the post said.

The Gaza Strip is 140 square miles, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica.

Numerous online references, including an official website, suggest Vilensky is a realtor with Re/Max. A website for Vadim Vilensky Real Estate says he is based in the Toronto-area.

Condemnation of the post came quickly.

“RE/MAX Canada deeply disagrees with the actions and sentiments of Mr. Vilensky’s social media post, as it conflicts with our values,” the real estate brand said in a statement.

Re/Max said it suspended Vilensky and is conducting an investigation.

Paul Baron, the president of the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board, said his organization has also launched an investigation.

“There is no place for intolerance or insensitivity during these concerning times in global affairs,” Baron said.

He added that the Real Estate Council of Ontario, which regulates the industry is also aware of and looking into the post.

An online petition to have Vilensky’s real estate license revoked had more than 9,000 signatures on Wednesday evening.

Global News made an effort to contact Vilensky, but was unable to ahead of publication.