Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

No injuries as a result of structure fire near Guelph airport

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted October 18, 2023 5:23 pm
Guelph fire truck. View image in full screen
Guelph fire truck. Matt Carty / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Guelph Fire Department attended a structure fire in the east end of the city Tuesday.

Crews were called to the area of York Road and Watson Road early Tuesday afternoon.

Guelph fire Deputy Chief Steven Goode tells Global News the fire occurred in a wooded area.

He says with the help of 14 firefighters and four trucks from three area fire stations, the blaze was quickly contained.

Trending Now

Goode says there were no injuries.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause.

 

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices