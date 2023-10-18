No injuries as a result of structure fire near Guelph airport

See more sharing options

The Guelph Fire Department attended a structure fire in the east end of the city Tuesday.

Crews were called to the area of York Road and Watson Road early Tuesday afternoon.

Guelph fire Deputy Chief Steven Goode tells Global News the fire occurred in a wooded area.

He says with the help of 14 firefighters and four trucks from three area fire stations, the blaze was quickly contained.

Goode says there were no injuries.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause.