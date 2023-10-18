Menu

Crime

12-year-old child struck and killed by recycling truck in Pitt Meadows

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 18, 2023 4:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Coroner called to scene of Pitt Meadows fatal crash'
Coroner called to scene of Pitt Meadows fatal crash
The B.C. coroner is on the scene of a serious crash in Pitt Meadows. A large area near the intersection of 116-A Avenue and 196-B Street has been taped off and a tent has been set up over what appears to be a body under a yellow tarp.
RCMP say a 12-year-old child was struck and killed by the driver of a recycling truck in Pitt Meadows on Wednesday.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said the collision happened around 8:30 a.m. near the corner of 116A Avenue and 196B street, as the child was riding his bike to school.

Paramedics and firefighters tried to revive the child, but they died at the scene.

Police said the truck driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police. Investigators don’t believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The crash came amid a fall storm, with rainfall warnings in effect across the region.

Click to play video: 'Rainfall warnings blanket B.C.’s South Coast as first fall atmospheric river arrives'
Rainfall warnings blanket B.C.’s South Coast as first fall atmospheric river arrives

“Our hearts and thoughts go out to the families of everyone involved,” RCMP Insp. Martin Guay said in a media release. “This is a tragic and devastating loss for our community.

Ridge Meadows RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit is investigating, with support from the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service.

Police are still looking for witnesses and video shot in the area at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. Anyone who witnessed the tragedy and needs support is invited to call the RCMP’s Victim Services program at 604-467-7650.

EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story indicated that the victim of the collision was a boy. In fact, police have not released the victim’s gender.

 

 

