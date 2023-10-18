Menu

Crime

Winnipeg woman wields knife in Selkirk Ave. coffee shop

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted October 18, 2023 2:51 pm
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg.
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. Drew Stremick / Global News
A young woman is in custody after injuring a man and threatening another with a knife at a coffee shop in Winnipeg’s North End.

Winnipeg police say they went to a coffee shop in the 400 block of Selkirk Avenue on Tuesday morning and found a man suffering from a knife laceration on his upper body.

Police say a 20-year-old woman walked into the shop intoxicated and asked to use a patron’s cell phone. When the patron refused, the suspect began arguing with the patron before reaching over the shop counter and grabbing a knife.

The woman then held the knife up to the patron’s upper body in a “life-threatening manner,” police say in a press release.

The victim, a 58-year-old man, intervened and tried to disarm the woman, but received an upper-body injury that he did not seek care for. The other patron, a 40-year-old woman, was not hurt.

Story continues below advertisement

The woman suspect left the knife behind and fled the shop, police say. Members of the Winnipeg police’s tactical team found her at the corner of Salter Street and Dufferin Avenue and arrested her. When officers asked her for identification, police say she gave a fake name.

A 20-year-old woman from Winnipeg faces multiple charges, including two counts of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, and attempting to obstruct justice. She remains in custody.

Man arrested after acting ‘erratically’ with knife at downtown Winnipeg library: police
