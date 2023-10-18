Body found early Wednesday after fire at home in Beaumont

Send this page to someone via email

A person was found dead early Wednesday inside a home where a fire broke out overnight, south of Edmonton in Beaumont.

RCMP said firefighters and police responded around 2:30 a.m. to the home on Etoile Court on the south side of the city.

Neighbours told Global News that the fire had broken out before that and that the people who lived in the home had only been there a few months.

RCMP said that by the time officers arrived, several residents of the home had already been evacuated.

After the fire was extinguished, RCMP said a body was found inside the home. Police did not say if the person they found was a man or a woman, or an adult or a child.

View image in full screen Firefighters and RCMP at the scene of a house fire at 5512 Etoile Court in Beaumont, Alta., on Wednesday. Global News

Extensive fire damage could be seen to the front entry of the home, where windows were blown out and siding melted away.

As of noon, Beaumont RCMP were still at the house and had brought in additional investigators to assist.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and it’s too early to say what led to the person’s death. The body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office.

— More to come…