Manitoba’s remote, hybrid workers not getting enough physical activity, says report

A new survey has found that Manitobans working in remote, or hybrid, environments are getting less physical exercise.

The results are part of a survey conducted by ParticipACTION, which noted that those not working entirely on-site overwhelmingly reported a less active day. Those working remotely are more than three times as likely to sit at their workstations for most of the day, compared to their on-site counterparts, according to the survey.

A further breakdown of the numbers pointed to a little over 60 per cent of workers facing barriers in incorporating physical activity into their workdays. More than a third of Manitoba workers, stated the survey, report not having the time while a quarter report not having the energy.

The benefit, however, was clear for those able to incorporate such activities into their workday. Three quarters of workers said they felt benefits ranging from an enhanced mood to better focus and increased productivity.

The survey heard from just over 1,000 respondents between Sept. 22 to 25.

The organization’s scientific director Leigh Vanderloo said that even though the results are surprising, it’s important for individuals to have a working environment that is conducive to physical activity.

She added that while there is more flexibility for remote or hybrid workers to schedule around their day, there is a tendency to miss out on the opportunities for light or incidental physical activity.

“If we think back to pre-pandemic times, we would have accumulated more steps getting from the house into the car or to the transit… we would have been spending more time walking or wheeling around the office in terms of getting to a colleague’s desk, going to a meeting room, even the bathroom, or the staff kitchen,” said Vanderloo.

“All of that required movement. More of that light, incidental movement, which when we’re at home, we’re not getting that same amount.”

According to the director, individuals should have around 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity per week. The benefits of such activity, she said, can be seen in the betterment of cognitive health, mental health, and social well-being. Vanderloo further noted that it can reflect on a person’s ability to work.

A healthier physical routine could result in a number of benefits, she said.

“Taking the time to get up from your desk, to move, to stretch, is not only going to help you produce higher quality work. But you’re also going to be able to manage the day-to-day stressors that come along with managing a busy work life (and) family life,” said Vanderloo.

“It doesn’t have to be a lot. It can be small bouts, but every single step matters.”