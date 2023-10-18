Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Oct. 18

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 18, 2023 12:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Oct. 18'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Oct. 18
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 18.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Feature walls in Décor and Design, and pumpkins and whiskey at Black Fox Farm and Distillery.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Oct. 18, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Feature and accent walls: Décor and Design

Feature and accent walls are a way to create space within a space and bring personality to a room.

Tamara Bowman from Metric Design says there are many ways to approach a feature wall.

Bowman looks at the different materials and finishes that can be used in this Décor and Design segment.

Click to play video: 'Feature and accent walls: Décor and Design'
Feature and accent walls: Décor and Design

Pumpkins and whiskey at Black Fox Farm and Distillery

It’s pumpkin patch and whiskey time at Black Fox Farm and Distillery just outside of Saskatoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Co-owner Barb Stefanyshyn-Cote explains to Emily-May Simmonds the work that went into creating this year’s pumpkin patch.

They then head inside where Stefanyshyn-Cote looks at the different types of grains that are used to distill their whiskey in this Experience Saskatoon segment.

Click to play video: 'Pumpkins and whiskey at Black Fox Farm and Distillery'
Pumpkins and whiskey at Black Fox Farm and Distillery
Trending Now

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Oct. 18

When will the fog lift? Chantal Wagner with the answer in your Wednesday, Oct. 18, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Oct. 18'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Oct. 18
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices