Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Oct. 18

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Feature walls in Décor and Design, and pumpkins and whiskey at Black Fox Farm and Distillery.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Oct. 18, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Feature and accent walls: Décor and Design

Feature and accent walls are a way to create space within a space and bring personality to a room.

Tamara Bowman from Metric Design says there are many ways to approach a feature wall.

Bowman looks at the different materials and finishes that can be used in this Décor and Design segment.

3:34 Feature and accent walls: Décor and Design

Pumpkins and whiskey at Black Fox Farm and Distillery

It’s pumpkin patch and whiskey time at Black Fox Farm and Distillery just outside of Saskatoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Co-owner Barb Stefanyshyn-Cote explains to Emily-May Simmonds the work that went into creating this year’s pumpkin patch.

They then head inside where Stefanyshyn-Cote looks at the different types of grains that are used to distill their whiskey in this Experience Saskatoon segment.

3:58 Pumpkins and whiskey at Black Fox Farm and Distillery

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Oct. 18

When will the fog lift? Chantal Wagner with the answer in your Wednesday, Oct. 18, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.