Arrest made after youth hit by car, assaulted by driver in Cobourg: police

A teenager faces multiple charges after a youth was struck by a vehicle in Cobourg, Ont., last month.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, on Sept. 18, officers launched an investigation after receiving information that a youth had been struck by a car in a parking lot in the town.

Police verified the incident and also determined that following the collision, the driver exited the vehicle and punched the victim before leaving the scene.

The victim was transported to Northumberland Hills Hospital with minor injuries.

On Wednesday morning, police announced their investigation led to the arrest of a 17-year-old boy who was charged with assault, assault with a weapon and dangerous driving.

He was released from custody on an undertaking with a future court date in Cobourg.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.