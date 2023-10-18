Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arrest made after youth hit by car, assaulted by driver in Cobourg: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 18, 2023 10:55 am
The Cobourg Police Service arrested a teenager after a person was hit by a vehicle in a parking lot in September 2023. View image in full screen
The Cobourg Police Service arrested a teenager after a person was hit by a vehicle in a parking lot in September 2023. Global News Peterborough file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A teenager faces multiple charges after a youth was struck by a vehicle in Cobourg, Ont., last month.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, on Sept. 18, officers launched an investigation after receiving information that a youth had been struck by a car in a parking lot in the town.

Police verified the incident and also determined that following the collision, the driver exited the vehicle and punched the victim before leaving the scene.

The victim was transported to Northumberland Hills Hospital with minor injuries.

On Wednesday morning, police announced their investigation led to the arrest of a 17-year-old boy who was charged with assault, assault with a weapon and dangerous driving.

Trending Now

He was released from custody on an undertaking with a future court date in Cobourg.

Story continues below advertisement

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices