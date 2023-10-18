3 newbies, 1 retirement for animal crime fighters at Halifax police

Send this page to someone via email

The Halifax Regional Police have officially added three new furry friends to their force.

Two dogs, named Cain and Kron, and a horse named Jewelz, were officially sworn in at police headquarters on Monday as officers welcomed the four-legged helpers to their crew.

In a media release from Halifax police, it was said that Jewelz was named in honour of the agency’s six fallen officers and is currently the only police horse assisting with operations in the municipality.

“He is a gentle horse that loves people and is great at navigating traffic,” the release said about the eight-year-old Percheron Thoroughbred gelding.

As for the newly recruited dogs, Cain, the youngest of the two, is 13 months old and arrived in Halifax from Slovakia in April. He worked his first shift in September after completing service dog training.

The other canine, three-year-old Kron, has already garnered some experience with the force as he’s been serving the community since April 2022.

“Kron and Cain are trained in tracking, obedience, evidence searching, building searching and criminal apprehension,” police said.

“We are excited to officially welcome PSD Cain, PSD Kron and Police Horse Jewelz to our service.”

In addition to welcoming several new recruits, Halifax Regional Police paid tribute to another police pup for years of outstanding service.

Police Service Dog Casey retired after seven years with Halifax’s K-9 unit.

“Casey has had many notable achievements throughout her career with Halifax Regional Police’s K-9 Unit,” police said, adding that the service dog has been responsible for locating several missing people throughout her tenure.

“As a career highlight, Casey tracked down and apprehended a suspect involved in the stabbing of one of our Halifax Regional Police members.”

Police said that the outgoing service dog will now spend retirement at home with her handler, Const. Joey Malcom, as a family pet.

“Congratulations on a great career, Casey,” police said.