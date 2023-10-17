SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Raptors edge Bulls 106-102 in pre-season win

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2023 10:39 pm
CHICAGO – Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes each scored 22 points as the Toronto Raptors kept their unbeaten NBA pre-season record intact with a 106-102 win over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.

Dennis Schroeder chipped in 12 point for the Raptors (2-0), who trailed 25-23 after the first quarter but led 54-51 at the half. Gary Trent Jr. had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Zach LaVine scored 25 points for the Bulls (1-1), while Nikola Vucevic had 20, to go with 10 rebounds. DeMar DeRozan netted 15 points in 29 minutes for the hosts. Andre Drummond had 13 rebounds and eight points.

UP NEXT

Trending Now

Bulls: Host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.

Raptors: Host the Washington Wizards on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

