‘Everywhere’: Violent shoplifting plaguing popular B.C. retailer

One of B.C.’s best-known retailers says ongoing and violent shoplifting is such a serious problem it could be left with no choice but to close several stores.

London Drugs says that despite spending millions on increased security, theft is still rampant and staff members are facing risks while on the job.

“I can say that there’s active conversations about closing stores right here in Vancouver,” Clint Mahlman, president and COO of London Drugs, told Global News on Tuesday.

He said one employee was hit with a hatchet when they asked someone not to steal and that employees are often threatened with knives, needles, machetes and other objects such as bear spray.

It is also not just a Vancouver problem, Mahlman explained.

“It’s in northern B.C., it’s on Vancouver Island, we see it universally everywhere.”

In less than a month, Anthony Sullivan said his team on Robson Street has endured “dramatic” thefts and theft attempts, “brawls with groups of youth,” and threats with weapons.

“Every day we stop people and we never know how it’s going to go,” he told Global News on Tuesday. “It’s getting worse, not easier.”

In Seattle, Target announced it would be closing two stores due to repeated violent incidents and theft.

London Drugs did not give a timeline on if any stores would be closing but did says conversations were taking place.

B.C. Premier David Eby said he is also frustrated and that the province is working to address the issues of mental health support and housing.

“I share the frustration of British Columbians when people who are involved in a cycle of violence or repeat offenses are released again and again and without any opportunity to intervene and break that cycle,” Eby said.

-with files from Alissa Thibault