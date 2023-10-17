Menu

Crime

‘Everywhere’: Violent shoplifting plaguing popular B.C. retailer

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 17, 2023 10:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Violent shoplifting plagues downtown businesses'
Violent shoplifting plagues downtown businesses
Ongoing losses due to theft and incidents of violent shoplifting have one of B.C.'s largest retail chains thinking about closing some of its stores. Alissa Thibault reports.
One of B.C.’s best-known retailers says ongoing and violent shoplifting is such a serious problem it could be left with no choice but to close several stores.

London Drugs says that despite spending millions on increased security, theft is still rampant and staff members are facing risks while on the job.

“I can say that there’s active conversations about closing stores right here in Vancouver,” Clint Mahlman, president and COO of London Drugs, told Global News on Tuesday.

He said one employee was hit with a hatchet when they asked someone not to steal and that employees are often threatened with knives, needles, machetes and other objects such as bear spray.

It is also not just a Vancouver problem, Mahlman explained.

“It’s in northern B.C., it’s on Vancouver Island, we see it universally everywhere.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Vancouver store manager beaten by would-be youth shoplifters'
Vancouver store manager beaten by would-be youth shoplifters
Last month, the owner of a downtown Vancouver IGA branch spoke up about the number of violent crimes his shop has seen in recent weeks, worried about the physical safety of his staff.

In less than a month, Anthony Sullivan said his team on Robson Street has endured “dramatic” thefts and theft attempts, “brawls with groups of youth,” and threats with weapons.

Trending Now

“Every day we stop people and we never know how it’s going to go,” he told Global News on Tuesday. “It’s getting worse, not easier.”

Story continues below advertisement

In Seattle, Target announced it would be closing two stores due to repeated violent incidents and theft.

London Drugs did not give a timeline on if any stores would be closing but did says conversations were taking place.

Click to play video: 'Retailers say shoplifting is costing millions'
Retailers say shoplifting is costing millions

B.C. Premier David Eby said he is also frustrated and that the province is working to address the issues of mental health support and housing.

“I share the frustration of British Columbians when people who are involved in a cycle of violence or repeat offenses are released again and again and without any opportunity to intervene and break that cycle,” Eby said.

-with files from Alissa Thibault

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

