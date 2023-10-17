Hate crimes unit investigating disturbance at Calgary Jewish Community Centre

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service’s hate crime prevention team is investigating a Jewish building in the city being targeted.

Police said it responded to the Calgary Jewish Community Centre at 2:20 p.m. for multiple reports of a man making antisemitic comments and causing a disturbance.

Police would not release further details.

Social media posts said the JCC’s van and other vehicles were egged, and a JCC staff member was seen cleaning eggs off of the Holocaust memorial.

On Thursday, CPS stepped up patrols near local places of worship and other areas of significance, as well as setting up its mobile command vehicle downtown, in response to concerns from the community amid escalations in the Israel-Hamas war.

Story continues below advertisement

On Sunday, police said it proactively responded to demonstrations in reaction to the ongoing Middle East conflict throughout the weekend. CPS said no incidents came directly from those peaceful protests, but some traffic-related tickets were issued.