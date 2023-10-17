October 21 – Kozak Financial

Send this page to someone via email

Kozak Financial Group, Talk to the Experts at 11 am on QR Calgary.

The Kozak Financial Group has a long-standing reputation for delivering intelligent and practical wealth management strategies. Such strategies include improving net worth, protecting and maximizing the value of your estate, minimizing unnecessary taxes, and reducing the costs and risks associated with investing. Our income-oriented investment approach cuts through the ever-changing noise and clutter prevalent in our industry to provide clients with investment portfolio and estate planning advice that stands the test of time through all economic climates and business cycles.

Wade and his team of investment professionals provide valuable insight, personalized attention, and expert advice on a client-by-client basis.