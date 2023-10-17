Search underway in North Okanagan for missing senior

Send this page to someone via email

A search is underway in the North Okanagan for a senior who went missing in the Lavington area on Monday night.

Vernon RCMP say Shirley Hunter, 80, suffers from Alzheimer’s and it’s thought she wandered away from her home on Bluenose Road between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

She may be wearing a black coat, and it’s believed her small dog, named Apache, is with her.

“An immediate search was launched that included resources from both the RCMP and Vernon Search and Rescue,” said police.

“Search efforts are continuing and, given her medical condition and time away from home, family and police are concerned for her health and safety.”

Anyone who may have seen Hunter, or has information regarding her whereabouts, is urged to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.