Canada

Search underway in North Okanagan for missing senior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 17, 2023 5:23 pm
Photos showing the missing woman, Shirley Hunter, and her dog, Apache. View image in full screen
Photos showing the missing woman, Shirley Hunter, and her dog, Apache.
A search is underway in the North Okanagan for a senior who went missing in the Lavington area on Monday night.

Vernon RCMP say Shirley Hunter, 80, suffers from Alzheimer’s and it’s thought she wandered away from her home on Bluenose Road between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

She may be wearing a black coat, and it’s believed her small dog, named Apache, is with her.

Click to play video: 'Delta police drone finds missing person'
Delta police drone finds missing person

“An immediate search was launched that included resources from both the RCMP and Vernon Search and Rescue,” said police.

“Search efforts are continuing and, given her medical condition and time away from home, family and police are concerned for her health and safety.”

Anyone who may have seen Hunter, or has information regarding her whereabouts, is urged to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

Click to play video: 'Survival of missing B.C. senior with dementia raises new questions about Silver Alert system'
Survival of missing B.C. senior with dementia raises new questions about Silver Alert system
