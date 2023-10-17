Menu

Chemawawin nursing station break-in, extensive damage forces temporary closure: Manitoba RCMP

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted October 17, 2023 5:04 pm
A file photo of an RCMP badge is shown. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP badge is shown. File / Global News
Chemawawin RCMP say a break-in at the nursing station on Oct. 5 at 8:45 a.m. led to a temporary closure.

Police say video surveillance shows four suspects breaking into the station ambulance bay at 2 a.m.

Twenty minutes later, the suspects were seen attempting to break into the Chemawawin RCMP detachment.

After several failed attempts, police said the suspects left and were last seen behind the nursing station.

Police say about an hour later, the suspects were seen leaving the nursing station carrying a television and other items, including a small quantity of prescription medication.

One of the suspects, seen carrying a fire extinguisher, approaches a dog lying on the ground and sprays it with the fire extinguisher. It is believed the dog ran away and didn’t suffer any serious injuries.

Police say a short time later the suspects returned to the nursing station and stole the vehicle that was parked in front of the building.

The Pas RCMP located the stolen vehicle on Highway 60 and conducted a traffic stop. The driver and sole occupant, a 15-year-old boy, was arrested without incident.

Police say it was determined that earlier that morning, The Pas RCMP had arrested three youths for a break and enter at a mall on Edwards Avenue in The Pas. Officers confirmed that those three youths were also responsible for the break-in at the nursing station in Chemawawin.

The four suspects were arrested and are facing multiple charges between them.

The damage to the station as a result of the break-in was extensive and RCMP say it had to close for several days.

“This put our community members at risk as anyone in need of medical care had to be diverted to Grand Rapids or The Pas,” said Sgt. Andrew Cowan, detachment commander of Chemawawin RCMP.

