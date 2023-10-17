Menu

Crime

4 Brampton teens charged after home invasions

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 17, 2023 4:55 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
Four teenagers from Brampton have been charged in connection with two home invasions this month, Peel police say.

Peel Regional Police said the first incident happened on Oct. 10, when four suspects forced their way into a home in the Williams Parkway and James Potter Road area of Brampton, encountered the homeowner and demanded keys for a vehicle that was parked in the driveway.

Police said the suspects sprayed “an unknown substance” at the victim and stole the vehicle.

The victim was reported to have suffered minor injuries.

Two days later on Oct. 12, police allege the suspects went to another home in the same area as the first incident and “gained access to the house using force.”

Police said they encountered the homeowner and demanded keys to the vehicle in the driveway, but were “unsuccessful in obtaining any property.”

The victim was not injured.

The suspects then reportedly fled to a nearby vehicle, later determined to be stolen.

“Quick and coordinated efforts” by officers led to the suspects being located inside of a stolen vehicle in the Brandon Gate Drive and Keenan Crescent area of Mississauga, police said.

“The suspects were arrested, and property related to both invasions, including a metal pipe and two canisters of capsaicin-based spray, was located and seized,” police added.

Three 17-year-old boys and one 16-year-old boy have been charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of wearing a disguise and possession of stolen property.

