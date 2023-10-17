Menu

Cannabis

Parks Canada signs agreement with First Nations, opens door to harvesting in Jasper

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2023 3:35 pm
An elk greets visitors to the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge on June 24, 2013 near Jasper, Alberta, Canada. Jasper is the largest National Park in the Canadian Rockies and features glaciers, hot springs, lakes, waterfalls, and mountains. View image in full screen
An elk greets visitors to the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge on June 24, 2013 near Jasper, Alberta, Canada. Jasper is the largest National Park in the Canadian Rockies and features glaciers, hot springs, lakes, waterfalls, and mountains. George Rose/Getty Images
Parks Canada and two First Nations have signed an agreement that points to a stronger Indigenous voice in parks management and opens the door to harvesting in Jasper National Park in western Alberta.

The agreement, which renews an age-old treaty between the Stoney Nation in Alberta and Simpcw First Nation in British Columbia, is to be marked later this month in a ceremony, which will involve the hunting of a small number of elk, deer and mountain sheep.

Parks Canada spokesman Mark Young said the agreement is part of a larger move within the agency to reopen lands to First Nations from which they were removed when the parks were created.

He says it will help recreate the kind of ecology that existed for thousands of years.

Chief George Lampreau of the Simpcw said his people were stewards of that land for centuries and are deeply committed to keeping it healthy.

The ceremony will also renew an ancient treaty between the Simpcw and the Stoneys under which the two First Nations agreed to share that landscape and the food and medicines it provided.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

