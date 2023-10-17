Manitoba RCMP investigate after man dies falling from his residence in Churchill

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are investigating after a man died from a fall at a residence in Churchill.

Officers were called to a residence on Bernier Street on Oct. 14 at approximately 8:35 p.m. to reports of a 32-year-old man having sustained injuries from a fall, according to police. The victim, Peter McCullough, later died in hospital.

Police say an investigation is ongoing, with officers looking for more information on the victim’s whereabouts prior to his fall.

RCMP major crime services is at the scene assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Churchill RCMP at 204-675-2551 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a secure tip online.