Several Town of Whitby services impacted as worker strike continues

Send this page to someone via email

If you live in the town of Whitby, Ont., you may notice a decrease in town services this week, including garbage pickup. That’s because more than 300 full-time workers have taken strike action for the first time in decades.

The decision was made after several months of bargaining between members of CUPE Local 53. Workers on the picket line say they have major issues with a concession being presented that they worry will impact their work-life balance.

“We’re content, we’re grateful, we’re not worried about the money,” says Neilia Smith, an enforcement services worker.

Smith has been working with the town for seven years and says she loves her job. But she and others say the latest concession in the proposed agreement is going to change everything for new employees or people who want to switch positions.

“We’re not seeing it as predictable or structured,” she says. “We’re seeing it as not being able to provide a work-life balance.”

Story continues below advertisement

Members say little information has been given to them on the concession. From what they understand, it means the town can change a schedule four weeks ahead. Outside steward with CUPE Local 53 Kelly Vipond says it’s a major concern for workers who plan their family schedules months ahead.

2:19 No garbage collection in Whitby as hundreds of CUPE workers remain on the picket lines

“We’re hearing from people who have single-parent families,” Vipond says. “We have appointments for doctors or dental. And it takes months to get these appointments.

“And they want to uproot this any time they’d like.”

Chief steward with CUPE Local 53 Greg French, a longtime Town of Whitby employee, says staff worry about the vagueness of the wording around scheduling as well.

“This could revolve around hours or work, which means eight-hour shifts, 10-hour shifts, split shifts.

Everything is on the table with this,” he says.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the Town of Whitby has sent out a statement rebutting that claim.

“The Town has put forward a fair and balanced proposal that includes a 9.5 per cent wage increase over three years, significant benefit improvements, and has minimal impact on current employees and their work life balance,” CAO Matt Gaskell wrote.

“The Town has committed to terms and conditions that ensure continued work life balance for staff, including prior consultation, four weeks notice of any scheduling changes, no split shifts, and the ability for employees to swap shifts with others,” he says.

While staff members argue that scheduling is at the heart of the matter, town officials say they have modified the agreement to ensure existing staff retain their current agreement.

“Staff can retain their veto power over schedules and hours of work, as long as they remain in their current position,” Gaskell wrote.

In addition to this, But the new agreement would mean the change would impact new staff or when people change roles — something that is worrisome for French.

“Should they take a promotion, or transfer, they may be subject to these short-term shift changes and hour changes that are completely outside the individual employee’s control,” French says.

Story continues below advertisement

Several services are impacted by the strike, including recreational services, bylaw, animal control, sanitation and operations.

Town officials say they are prioritizing essential services during the strike and have closed all town facilities and in-person customer service, with the exception of the Whitby Library Central and Rossland locations.

Two temporary waste drop-off spots have been opened as well at the Iroquois Sports Centre and McKinney Recreation Centre. However, at this time, residents have been dropping the garbage off in the parking lots. Recycling will still be picked up by Durham Region staff.

Town officials say the concession about scheduling is to ensure they have greater flexibility with how they schedule employees to ensure staffing meets community needs. They add that they are willing to continue negotiations with the union.

But that’s where employees draw the line — meaning both sides are still far apart.