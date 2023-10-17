Menu

Canada

Cindy Lamoureux, sole Manitoba Liberal left in legislature, appointed interim party leader

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 17, 2023 11:47 am
Liberal MLA Cindy Lamoureux. View image in full screen
Liberal MLA Cindy Lamoureux. File
The sole member of the Manitoba Liberal Party remaining in the provincial legislature has been appointed as the party’s interim leader.

The party announced Cindy Lamoureux, MLA-elect for Tyndall Park, as interim leader on Tuesday. Lamoureux is set to be sworn in for her third term in office this week.

She replaces Dougald Lamont, who resigned as leader — a role he’d held since October of 2017 — after losing his bid for re-election in St. Boniface to the NDP’s Robert Loiselle on Oct. 3.

The defeat of longtime Liberal MLA Jon Gerrard — himself a former party leader — in the River Heights constituency reduced the party to only one provincial seat: Lamoureux’s.

According to the party, plans for a leadership convention are underway, as mandated by the Liberals’ constitution.

