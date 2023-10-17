Cindy Lamoureux, sole Manitoba Liberal left in legislature, appointed interim party leader

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The sole member of the Manitoba Liberal Party remaining in the provincial legislature has been appointed as the party’s interim leader.

The party announced Cindy Lamoureux, MLA-elect for Tyndall Park, as interim leader on Tuesday. Lamoureux is set to be sworn in for her third term in office this week.

She replaces Dougald Lamont, who resigned as leader — a role he’d held since October of 2017 — after losing his bid for re-election in St. Boniface to the NDP’s Robert Loiselle on Oct. 3.

The defeat of longtime Liberal MLA Jon Gerrard — himself a former party leader — in the River Heights constituency reduced the party to only one provincial seat: Lamoureux’s.

According to the party, plans for a leadership convention are underway, as mandated by the Liberals’ constitution.

Story continues below advertisement