Crime

Final complainant in Nygard trial testifies about aftermath of alleged Toronto rape

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2023 11:07 am
Click to play video: '5th complainant at Peter Nygard sex assault trial said she said ‘no’ at least 50 times'
5th complainant at Peter Nygard sex assault trial said she said ‘no’ at least 50 times
WATCH ABOVE: 5th complainant at Peter Nygard sex assault trial said she said ‘no’ at least 50 times
A woman who has accused Peter Nygard of sexual assault is set to continue her testimony at his Toronto trial today.

She testified yesterday that she called the former fashion mogul after her alleged rape because she felt she had made an enemy of a powerful figure in the industry she was trying to break into.

She says she doesn’t remember much about the conversation but recalls Nygard being angry on the phone.

Nygard, the founder of a now-defunct international women’s clothing company, is accused of using his position in the fashion industry to lure women and girls.

The 82-year-old has pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in alleged incidents ranging from the ’80s to mid-2000s.

The fifth and final complainant, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, alleged Nygard flew her to his Toronto office under the guise of helping with her designer aspirations, but what she thought would be a business meeting turned into a attack.

Story continues below advertisement

She says she ran into Nygard again more than a decade later at a party at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, where she confronted him about the alleged attack, which she says brought her close to attempting suicide in the years after.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

