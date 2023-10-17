Menu

Canada

‘Freedom Convoy’ trial set to wrap up hearing from Ottawa residents

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2023 7:46 am
The trial for two “Freedom Convoy” organizers is set to wrap up hearing testimony from downtown Ottawa residents on Tuesday.

Paul Jorgenson began his evidence Monday in the criminal trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, who face charges related to their role in organizing the weeks-long protest against COVID-19 public health restrictions.

He described his desperation to leave downtown Ottawa during the protest, even though his car was blocked in by trucks and other vehicles.

So far, all five resident witnesses have described a scene of overwhelming noise from blaring truck horns and engines, and the persistent smell of diesel fumes during the protest.

The Crown is expected to wrap up its questions for Jorgenson before he is cross-examined by the defence.

As of Monday evening, Crown prosecutors were still weighing whether to call another witness who worked downtown last winter.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

