Canada

Sixth Canadian confirmed dead in Hamas attack on Israel

By Stewart Bell Global News
Posted October 17, 2023 7:57 am
Tiferet Lapidot, 23, was killed at a music festival in the Negev desert attacked by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. View image in full screen
Tiferet Lapidot, 23, was killed at a music festival in the Negev desert attacked by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. Handout
A sixth Canadian citizen is confirmed to have died during the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel that killed 1,400.

Tiferet Lapidot, 23, had been missing since attending a musical festival where Hamas gunmen killed more than 260 people.

The family was notified overnight that she was dead, according to a Facebook posted by the municipality leader in her hometown, Harish.

“Hope is dashed,” Mayor Isaac Keshet wrote. “Our sincere condolences to her parents Ohad and Short Lapidot. The municipality will accompany the family and help in all possible ways.”

Image from video provided by South First Responders shows charred and damaged cars along a desert road after an attack by Hamas militants at the Tribe of Nova Trance music festival near Kibbutz Re’im in southern Israel on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, South First Responders View image in full screen
Image from video provided by South First Responders shows charred and damaged cars along a desert road after an attack by Hamas militants at the Tribe of Nova Trance music festival near Kibbutz Re’im in southern Israel on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, South First Responders.
The Canadian-Israel, who had family in Montreal and Saskatchewan, was last seen at the Re’im rave, a music festival in the Negev desert on Sukkot, the Jewish holiday commemorating the harvest.

Story continues below advertisement

Hundreds of armed fighters from Hamas breached the Gaza border with explosives 10 days ago and carried out mass killings of Israelis.

Five other Canadian citizens were killed in the attacks. Two are still missing and presumed to be imprisoned in Gaza.

Stewart.Bell@globalnews.ca

