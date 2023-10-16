Minnedosa, Man. suspect allegedly followed, rammed, ran another vehicle off the road

One man is unscathed and another in jail after a scary car chase in Minnedosa, Man., that left both vehicles out of commission.

Early Saturday morning, Minnedosa RCMP said it heard a man was being chased in his SUV down Main Street in Minnedosa.

Officers learned that a 53-year-old man saw an unattended campfire at Minnedosa Beach. When he parked his vehicle to put the fire out, another car pulled up and flashed its lights at him, police said.

The man then got back in his car and left, but the other vehicle trailed him, authorities said. When he tried to escape by speeding up, the 21-year-old suspect also sped up and rammed into the 53-year-old’s SUV multiple times, putting it out of commission.

At that point, the victim got out of his vehicle and ran away, Mounties said, but the suspect climbed in and got it running again. He drove it into a fence in a back alley off Main Street, “damaging it significantly,” officers said.

The man stole some of the items from the SUV and went back to his own car, which was also non-operational, Minnedosa RCMP said.

When officers got there, they said they found the suspect armed with a knife even though he was on conditions not to possess weapons.

Police said the suspect faces several offences including:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Assault with a weapon

Theft of a motor vehicle

Unlawful transportation of cannabis

Unlawful transportation of liquor

Breach of a protection order

He was released on conditions by the court.