Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ethelbert, Man. individual arrested for allegedly stealing from Grandview business

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted October 16, 2023 6:39 pm
Seized items found by Dauphin RCMP. View image in full screen
Seized items found by Dauphin RCMP. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One man from the RM of Ethelbert, Man., is behind bars for allegedly stealing from a business in Grandview.

Dauphin RCMP said it was told about the break and enter on Oct. 2.

Police were told that during the night, a man broke into the business and stole several products, such as power tools, and then ran away, authorities said.

After identifying the suspect, officers said a search warrant was executed on Friday in the RM of Ethelbert.

Once Mounties were inside the house, the 53-year-old suspect refused to listen to commands and resisted arrest, police said. Eventually a taser was used and the man was cuffed.

While searching the property, officers said multiple power tools, lawnmowers, a snowblower and an ATV were seized.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect faces several theft-related charges, and resisting arrest, authorities said. He is scheduled to appear in Dauphin Provincial Court Oct. 16.

Police ask that if you have information about this, or other crimes, you call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or make a secure tip online.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg convenience store struck by front-end loader during break-and-enter : police'
Winnipeg convenience store struck by front-end loader during break-and-enter : police
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices