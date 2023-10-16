Ethelbert, Man. individual arrested for allegedly stealing from Grandview business

Send this page to someone via email

One man from the RM of Ethelbert, Man., is behind bars for allegedly stealing from a business in Grandview.

Dauphin RCMP said it was told about the break and enter on Oct. 2.

Police were told that during the night, a man broke into the business and stole several products, such as power tools, and then ran away, authorities said.

After identifying the suspect, officers said a search warrant was executed on Friday in the RM of Ethelbert.

Once Mounties were inside the house, the 53-year-old suspect refused to listen to commands and resisted arrest, police said. Eventually a taser was used and the man was cuffed.

While searching the property, officers said multiple power tools, lawnmowers, a snowblower and an ATV were seized.

The suspect faces several theft-related charges, and resisting arrest, authorities said. He is scheduled to appear in Dauphin Provincial Court Oct. 16.

Police ask that if you have information about this, or other crimes, you call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or make a secure tip online.