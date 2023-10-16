Alberta tow truck driver struck by vehicle, flown to hospital by STARS

Send this page to someone via email

A tow truck driver was seriously injured while changing a tire on the side of the road north of Camrose along Highway 833, south of Highway 617.

The three-vehicle crash happened on Sunday, Oct. 15, just before 5 p.m., according to an RCMP spokesperson.

RCMP said initial investigation reveals that a tow truck was pulled over while the operator was changing the tire of a stranded motorist when the tow truck was struck from behind by a third vehicle.

The tow truck driver was seriously injured and airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to Edmonton.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the tow truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

RCMP don’t believe drugs and alcohol were factors.