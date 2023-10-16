Menu

Traffic

Alberta tow truck driver struck by vehicle, flown to hospital by STARS

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted October 16, 2023 6:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta Transportation delays new rules on slowing to 60 km/h around roadside vehicles'
Alberta Transportation delays new rules on slowing to 60 km/h around roadside vehicles
Speed limit changes when passing roadside workers were supposed to come into effect Wednesday, but the Alberta government delayed them. As Sarah Komadina explains, industry leaders say this road block could have been avoided – Mar 1, 2023
A tow truck driver was seriously injured while changing a tire on the side of the road north of Camrose along Highway 833, south of Highway 617.

The three-vehicle crash happened on Sunday, Oct. 15, just before 5 p.m., according to an RCMP spokesperson.

RCMP said initial investigation reveals that a tow truck was pulled over while the operator was changing the tire of a stranded motorist when the tow truck was struck from behind by a third vehicle.

The tow truck driver was seriously injured and airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to Edmonton.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the tow truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

RCMP don’t believe drugs and alcohol were factors.

Click to play video: 'Safety for roadside workers in Alberta'
Safety for roadside workers in Alberta
