Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Robert Irwin shares emotional animal milestone tied to his late dad, Steve

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted October 16, 2023 4:44 pm
Robert Irwin is celebrating the birth of a turtle, whose species was discovered by his father, Steve Irwin. View image in full screen
Robert Irwin is celebrating the birth of a turtle, whose species was discovered by his father, Steve Irwin. Instagram / Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s a big week for Australia’s favourite wildlife family, The Irwins.

Robert Irwin, the 19-year-old son of late wildlife expert Steve Irwin, announced that a turtle had hatched at the Australia Zoo — and it carries a very special connection to his dad.

Robert choked up with emotion as he shared on an Instagram video that the zoo had welcome its very first Irwin’s turtle, the first time the rare freshwater species was bred in a zoo since Steve discovered the reptile species during a hunting trip in 1990.

“This is one of the highlights of my entire life and one of the most special moments ever for Australia Zoo. This is the very first Elseya irwini, or Irwin’s turtle, ever hatched for any zoological facility anywhere in the world,” he explained.

Story continues below advertisement

The video shows a photo of Steve with the one of the turtle species, before cutting to footage of Robert releasing the baby into a pond at the zoo.

“For the first time, we’ve got a little baby, and he’s gonna get his first swim in a brand new pond.”

Choking back tears, Robert reflected on what this milestone would mean to Steve.

“It’s just so surreal,” he said, he voice wavering. “And all those stories from Dad about just how amazing and beautiful they are… I don’t get emotional that much, but I just know Dad would be really proud, Dad would be stoked,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement
Steve Irwin poses with one of the Irwin's turtles he discovered back in 1990.
Steve Irwin poses with one of the Irwin’s turtles he discovered back in 1990. Instagram / @robertirwinphotography
Trending Now

Steve was killed in 2006, at the age of 44, after he was fatally pierced by a stingray barb while filming a television episode on the Great Barrier Reef.

He was mourned by people worldwide, many of whom tuned into his educational nature programming over the years, including the hit show The Crocodile Hunter.

Now, Robert and his sister, Bindi Irwin, are continuing their dad’s legacy of working with animals and both frequently share memories of Steve’s life and conservation work.

In the caption for the video, Robert called the turtle’s birth “a special moment.”

“I think Dad would be pretty proud that we’ve become the first to successfully breed the turtle that he discovered,” he wrote.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Prince Charles meets late Crocodile Hunter’s family during Great Barrier Reef visit'
Prince Charles meets late Crocodile Hunter’s family during Great Barrier Reef visit
More on Entertainment
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices