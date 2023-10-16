Supply issues hampering plan to make Hamilton’s vehicle fleet green

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton, Ont., staff say the city’s attempts to convert its service vehicle fleet to electric is being handcuffed by a lack of supply.

Through a strategy approved in May of 2021, the city had set a target of adding 89 electric vehicles (EV) by the end of 2024.

However, fleet manager Tom Kagianis said even after extending “bid solicitations” for electric sport utility vehicles and vans, twice, no additional bids were received.

He told a committee Monday the problem is simply finding vehicles to lease and purchase from dealers.

“We’re looking at even not fully electric vehicles, looking at hybrid vehicles and leasing options for all of those alternatives,” Kagianis explained.

“Unfortunately, the challenge in the supply market is not just for municipal fleets, it is also for leasing companies as well.”

He went on to say it’s unlikely the city will accomplish the conversion target in the immediate future since only 19 vehicles have been acquired to date amid the global supply chain issues.

The city has managed to acquire 49 electric vehicle charging stations and installed a handful in September, but not easily as public works revealed the process has had “significant challenges” from a cost perspective.

Kagianis said demand in Quebec and British Columbia, supply uncertainty from manufacturers and cost uncertainty were top of the list in terms of stumbling blocks.

Government rebates, rising gas prices and growing climate change concerns appear to be worsening the shortage of hybrid, plug-in and fully electric cars.

The director of the non-profit Automobile Protection Association Georgy Iny says drivers are waiting as much as six months to a year in Canada for an opportunity at an EV.

“Hyundai EVs are tough to get, Kia EVs are hard to get. The Ford Mustang has improved and the pickups have long delivery delays as well,” added Iny.

Hamilton’s fleet operators are setting out to do more research and will submit another report recommending procurement alternatives in the near future.

— with files from Anne Drewa