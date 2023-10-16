Menu

Canada

Ontario family still hoping to find stolen urn in Montreal

By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted October 16, 2023 4:09 pm
Carole Daoust's mother's urn. View image in full screen
Carole Daoust's mother's urn. Carole Daoust
An Ontario family still hasn’t given up hope.

It’s been nearly a year since Carole Daoust and her sister, Catherine Lewis, drove to Montreal from Oakville to bury their mother at Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery, when just hours before the burial, their car was stolen outside their hotel in Pointe-Claire along with their mother’s urn.

Over the last year, the family says they’ve been trying to come to terms with the fact that they may never recover their mother’s urn — until they got a bit of hope a few months ago, after receiving a message from their insurance company that their car had re-entered Canada from a port in Belgium.

“It was badly damaged,” Daoust said. “The front windshield was smashed, the car, smashed. We couldn’t get the hatch open. When we were able to get in the car, there was nothing — it had been stripped of all contents.”

The family says it’s likely that the car was stripped clean before it was shipped out, meaning the urn could still be in Montreal.

READ MORE: Tip gives Toronto sisters hope of finding mother’s ashes stolen from Pointe-Claire parking lot

“I guess the fear is, at this point, is that when they were emptying out the car, that it went into the garbage, the side of the road, or something like that,” Lewis said. “I guess the hope is, that if someone, somehow happens upon the urn, that they would have the wherewithal to return it.”

The family says that if anyone finds the urn, they can return it to a local police station or contact them via social media.

“Who knows? Maybe there’s a small miracle out there and the urn will come back,” said Richard Daoust, Carole’s husband.

