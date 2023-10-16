Toronto Maple Leafs mixing up goal songs

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The Maple Leafs didn’t change their goal song for five full seasons.

They’ve had two in two games to start the 2023-24 campaign — and there are more to come.

Toronto used a portion of Steve Aoki’s 2012 remix of Kid Cudi’s “Pursuit of Happiness” in Wednesday’s home opener, with the track briefly taking over from Hall & Oates’ 1980s tune “You Make My Dreams (Come True).”

But that dance jam was shelved by the time the Leafs hit the ice Saturday. A spokesman said Monday the team is aware there are concerns about a portion Kid Cudi’s original song — which was not used in Wednesday’s goal celebration snippet — including the Cleveland-born rapper’s line “Driving drunk, I’m doin’ my thang.”

The Leafs said they’re looking for a song that will energize both players and fans, adding a different track was set to be in rotation for Monday’s visit from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Toronto is also expected to mix up genres for goal songs throughout the season, including games with specific themes or ones featuring Original Six opponents.

Leafs winger Mitch Marner was a fan of the Kid Cudi remix used inside Scotiabank Arena during a wild 6-5 shootout victory Wednesday over the Montreal Canadiens.

“Hell of a song,” he said after the game.

The goal tune for Saturday’s 7-4 victory over the Minnesota Wild was switched to “Dup Dup” by Germany’s Mickie Krause.

The use of “You Make My Dreams (Come True)” was a polarizing topic among sections of a rabid fan base, with many calling for a more contemporary celebration track, and others appreciating the nostalgia of Hall & Oates.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2023.