Saturday blaze burns historic school in Pine Falls, Man.

A suspicious fire destroyed an abandoned school in Powerview-Pine Falls, Man., Saturday night.

RCMP say they were called to the site of the former school on Walnut Street around 9:30 p.m. and found the local fire department battling the flames.

Units from the Lac du Bonnet and Sagkeeng First Nation departments were en route to assist when Mounties arrived, a press release says.

The school, built in 1926, once housed the community’s elementary and high school populations but closed in 2007. The building was designated a historic site by the Manitoba Historical Society.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner has been notified as the fire appears to be suspicious in nature. No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-367-8728 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

