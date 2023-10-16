Menu

Fire

Saturday blaze burns historic school in Pine Falls, Man.

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted October 16, 2023 2:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Saturday night blaze destroys Pine Falls School'
Saturday night blaze destroys Pine Falls School
Footage sent to Global News captured flames pouring out of Pine Falls School in Pine Falls, Man., Saturday night. The building, abandoned since 2007, was destroyed by the blaze. RCMP have deemed the fire to be suspicious in nature.
A suspicious fire destroyed an abandoned school in Powerview-Pine Falls, Man., Saturday night.

RCMP say they were called to the site of the former school on Walnut Street around 9:30 p.m. and found the local fire department battling the flames.

Units from the Lac du Bonnet and Sagkeeng First Nation departments were en route to assist when Mounties arrived, a press release says.

The school, built in 1926, once housed the community’s elementary and high school populations but closed in 2007. The building was designated a historic site by the Manitoba Historical Society.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner has been notified as the fire appears to be suspicious in nature. No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-367-8728 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg fire chief provides update on battle against Sutherland Avenue building blaze'
Winnipeg fire chief provides update on battle against Sutherland Avenue building blaze
