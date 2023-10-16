Prescribed fires planned for Saskatoon’s Northeast Swale

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s third Prairie Prescribed Fire Training Exchange is being held from Monday to Friday with two prescribed fires taking place at the Northeast Swale, adjacent to the Aspen Ridge neighbourhood in northeast Saskatoon.

The exchange focuses on promoting co-operative prescribed burning with different partners in an effective and safe manner.

The area will be closed off to the public with wildland firefighters on site, and smoke might be seen around Central Avenue and Fedoruk Drive.

Precautions are put in place, as the Meewasin Valley Authority said multiple factors were taken into consideration for these prescribed fires.

“Planning a prescribed fire can take months, and sometimes years, and includes taking into account the temperature, humidity, vegetation (fuel) moisture, wind speed and direction that will ensure a safe and effective fire. Equipment and personnel are on-site to make sure things go to plan, and detailed emergency plans,” the authority said.

“Climate, grazing and fire are the three ecological processes that have shaped and formed the prairies. By safely maintaining the balance of these three drivers, we are able to contribute towards healthy and productive prairies, which in turn provide food, habitat and countless other benefits to us and those with whom we share this planet.”