Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man accused of parental murder, nurse attack cites mental illness defence in Winnipeg court

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2023 1:30 pm
People enter the Law Courts in Winnipeg, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. View image in full screen
People enter the Law Courts in Winnipeg, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Lawyers for a man accused of killing his parents and attacking a nurse at a Winnipeg hospital nearly two years ago say he is not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

Trevor Farley has been charged with first-degree murder in his mother’s death, second-degree murder in his father’s death and attempted murder in a stabbing at Seven Oaks General Hospital.

Farley appeared in Manitoba’s Court of King’s Bench before Justice Kenneth Champagne and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mounties were called on Oct. 27, 2021 to do a wellness check in the Rural Municipality of Hanover, south of the city, and found 73-year-old Judy Swain dead.

Trending Now

Police then responded to an assault of a woman in her 60s at the hospital where Farley worked.

In the hours following Trevor Farley’s arrest, police made their way to a home in Winnipeg’s West End neighbourhood, where they found the body of 73-year-old Stuart Farley.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices