Man accused of parental murder, nurse attack cites mental illness defence in Winnipeg court

Lawyers for a man accused of killing his parents and attacking a nurse at a Winnipeg hospital nearly two years ago say he is not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

Trevor Farley has been charged with first-degree murder in his mother’s death, second-degree murder in his father’s death and attempted murder in a stabbing at Seven Oaks General Hospital.

Farley appeared in Manitoba’s Court of King’s Bench before Justice Kenneth Champagne and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mounties were called on Oct. 27, 2021 to do a wellness check in the Rural Municipality of Hanover, south of the city, and found 73-year-old Judy Swain dead.

Police then responded to an assault of a woman in her 60s at the hospital where Farley worked.

In the hours following Trevor Farley’s arrest, police made their way to a home in Winnipeg’s West End neighbourhood, where they found the body of 73-year-old Stuart Farley.