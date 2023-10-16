Woman on scooter dead after being hit by dump truck in Toronto

Officials say a woman who was on a mobility scooter has died after she was struck by a dump truck on Monday.
Toronto police said the collision happened at Davisville Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road at around 10:40 a.m.
Investigators said there were reports a person was on a mobility scooter when they were struck by a dump truck. The person suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.
Paramedics told Global News a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The intersection has been closed for the investigation.
