Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woman on scooter dead after being hit by dump truck in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 16, 2023 11:28 am
Roads closed near Davisville Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road on Oct. 16, 2023. View image in full screen
Roads closed near Davisville Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road on Oct. 16, 2023. Ron Dhaliwal / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Officials say a woman who was on a mobility scooter has died after she was struck by a dump truck on Monday.

Toronto police said the collision happened at Davisville Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road at around 10:40 a.m.

Investigators said there were reports a person was on a mobility scooter when they were struck by a dump truck. The person suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

Paramedics told Global News a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The intersection has been closed for the investigation.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices