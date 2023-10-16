Woman on scooter dead after being hit by dump truck in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a woman who was on a mobility scooter has died after she was struck by a dump truck on Monday.

Toronto police said the collision happened at Davisville Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road at around 10:40 a.m.

Investigators said there were reports a person was on a mobility scooter when they were struck by a dump truck. The person suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

Paramedics told Global News a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The intersection has been closed for the investigation.

COLLISION:

Davisville Av + Mount Pleasant

10:41 a.m.

– Dump truck struck a person

– Reports the person was on a mobility scooter

– Police are on scene with @TorontoMedics

– They have life-threatening injuries

– Intersection is closed for investigation @TTCnotices#GO2403703

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 16, 2023