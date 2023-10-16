Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Guelph CHC organizes activities to celebrate individual health and wellness

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted October 16, 2023 11:23 am
Activities including Zumba and a tour of the consumption and treatment services site are among the events on offer during 2023 Community Health and Well-being Week in Guelph.
Activities including Zumba and a tour of the consumption and treatment services site are among the events on offer during 2023 Community Health and Well-being Week in Guelph. Guelph CHC
The Guelph Community Health Centre is putting on public events in celebration of Community Health and Well-being Week.

Residents are being invited to attend special events to celebrate their own health and wellness journey.

In a news release on Monday, Kate Vsetula, director of community programs and development said the community health centre (CHC) is excited to open up some of its programs more broadly to the community.

This is so the public can learn more about the many ways Guelph CHC promotes health and wellness.

“This week is an opportunity for our clients, staff and volunteers to reflect and celebrate everyone’s wellness journey, no matter what stage they are at,” Vsetula said.

The release said many CHCs across the country provide health care for populations whose care needs are 68 per cent more complex than the average person in Ontario.

Among the activities scheduled from this week include Zumba and a tour of the consumption and treatment services site.

This week is an annual initiative for communication and advocacy, promoted by more than 100 organizations that are members of the Alliance for Healthier Communities.

Community Health and Wellbeing Week runs from Oct 16-22.

