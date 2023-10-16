Guelph CHC organizes activities to celebrate individual health and wellness

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Community Health Centre is putting on public events in celebration of Community Health and Well-being Week.

Residents are being invited to attend special events to celebrate their own health and wellness journey.

In a news release on Monday, Kate Vsetula, director of community programs and development said the community health centre (CHC) is excited to open up some of its programs more broadly to the community.

This is so the public can learn more about the many ways Guelph CHC promotes health and wellness.

“This week is an opportunity for our clients, staff and volunteers to reflect and celebrate everyone’s wellness journey, no matter what stage they are at,” Vsetula said.

The release said many CHCs across the country provide health care for populations whose care needs are 68 per cent more complex than the average person in Ontario.

Among the activities scheduled from this week include Zumba and a tour of the consumption and treatment services site.

This week is an annual initiative for communication and advocacy, promoted by more than 100 organizations that are members of the Alliance for Healthier Communities.

Community Health and Wellbeing Week runs from Oct 16-22.