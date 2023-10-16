Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Montreal police launch eye-catching pedestrian safety campaign

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted October 16, 2023 12:37 pm
Pedestrian carrying a sign that reads, 'look at me,' for new SPVM safety campaign. Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. View image in full screen
Pedestrian carrying a sign that reads, 'look at me,' for new SPVM safety campaign. Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. Brayden Jagger Haines/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Montreal police are looking to get drivers to pay attention while behind the wheel with a new eye-catching campaign.

As of Monday morning and continually over the next week, a massive LED screen along with a pedestrian carrying a sign will be slowing down traffic on D’Iberville Street.

“We want drivers to avoid all distractions, put the phone down, don’t touch the radio. Be concentrated on your driving,” SPVM spokesperson Jean-Bruno Latour said.

Motorists first see the pedestrian crossing the street carrying a sign urging them to be vigilant.

Click to play video: 'Somber protest honours pedestrians and cyclists killed on Quebec roads'
Somber protest honours pedestrians and cyclists killed on Quebec roads

Further down the road at the next intersection of D’Iberville Street and Rosemont Boulevard, the same pedestrian is seen on the jumbo screen lying on the ground as if having been struck by a car.

Story continues below advertisement

The shocking advertisement is meant to illustrate to drivers the devastating realities of a collision with vulnerable road users.

“We want the drivers to really see the truck, to see the situation and be aware that it is dangerous. You have to be careful and use extra caution while behind driving,” Latour said.

Click to play video: 'Montreal steps up safety in school zones as pedestrian death rate rises'
Montreal steps up safety in school zones as pedestrian death rate rises
Trending Now

The newly unveiled safety campaign is part of the National Pedestrian Safety Month.

The chosen intersection in Rosemont was the scene of a fatal collision in 2016 when a 24-year-old woman died after being hit by a container truck on her way home from work.

Twelve pedestrians have died in 22 collisions on Montreal streets this year so far, according to Latour.

Click to play video: 'Young woman fatally struck by truck marks Montreal’s 7th pedestrian death in 2023'
Young woman fatally struck by truck marks Montreal’s 7th pedestrian death in 2023
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices