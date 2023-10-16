Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police seek man missing since first week of October

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted October 16, 2023 10:09 am
Police say Kenny was last seen on Guelph Street on the first week of October. Investigators say they are concerned for his well-being.
Police say Kenny was last seen on Guelph Street on the first week of October. Investigators say they are concerned for his well-being. Guelph Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police say there is concern for the well-being of man reported missing on Saturday.

Police said the man, who goes only by the first name Kenny, was last seen in the first week of October, in the area of Guelph Street.

No last name was given.

Trending Now

The missing person alert is reportedly connected with increased police presence on Guelph Street for multiple days.

 

 

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices