Guelph police seek man missing since first week of October

Guelph police say there is concern for the well-being of man reported missing on Saturday.
Police said the man, who goes only by the first name Kenny, was last seen in the first week of October, in the area of Guelph Street.
No last name was given.
The missing person alert is reportedly connected with increased police presence on Guelph Street for multiple days.
