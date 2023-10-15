Menu

Investigations

Kelowna RCMP investigating stolen truck found destroyed in blaze

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted October 15, 2023 5:14 pm
A file photo of police tape. Red Deer RCMP say two people are dead after a crash at the intersection of Highway 2A and Township road 391 on Wednesday afternoon. View image in full screen
Kelowna RCMP have confirmed to Global News that a truck found burned out was stolen. Graeme Roy / CP
Kelowna RCMP have confirmed to Global News that a truck found burned-out was stolen.

The truck was discovered early Sunday morning in Kelowna’s Black Mountain area. Cst. Mike Della-Paolera said police continue to investigate, but so far, no suspects have been identified.

Global News has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP and the Kelowna Fire Department for further comment.

In September, human remains were uncovered from the scene of a vehicle fire on Okanagan Indian Band land. An autopsy confirmed the remains were those of Erin Chelsea Borgford, 27, from Whitehorse, B.C.

