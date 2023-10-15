Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police investigate death of injured man found on sidewalk

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted October 15, 2023 1:52 pm
A Winnipeg police forensics van is seen outside a home in 2022. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police forensics van is seen outside a home in 2022. Global News
Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a seriously injured man who was found laying on a sidewalk in Winnipeg’s Elmwood neighbourhood Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Keenleyside Street just before 11:30 p.m. following reports of an injured man, police said in a Sunday media release.

Joseph Robert Campbell, 24, was rushed to hospital but died of his injuries, police said.

The homicide unit has taken on the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call homicide unit at 204-986-6508, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS), or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

