Crime

Toronto firefighter injured after encampment assault, suspect in custody

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 14, 2023 12:24 pm
File image - Toronto Fire. View image in full screen
File image - Toronto Fire. Toronto Fire / Twitter
A man has been arrested after he reportedly assaulted a Toronto firefighter Saturday morning.

Toronto police said they responded to the area of Sherbourne Street and Rosedale Valley Road around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 14 for reports that a firefighter had been assaulted.

Earlier, officers had been alerted to a fire under a bridge in the area. Officials said firefighters were trying to put out an encampment fire when the incident occurred.

Police initially said the firefighter had serious injuries. Both paramedics and firefighters, however, said the injuries were minor and that the firefighter was taken to hospital as a precaution.

After canvassing the area, police found a male suspect and took him into custody.

