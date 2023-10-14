Police watchdog clears Toronto officers in man’s fatal fall from hotel window

Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared the officers present when a man fell to his death at a downtown Toronto hotel in June.

The Special Investigation Unit said the officers outside the hotel room and on the street below had been cleared, with “no reasonable grounds” to believe they committed a criminal offence.

On June 15, Toronto police were called to a Holiday Inn Express on Lombard Street, near Jarvis and Richmond streets, after someone began throwing things from the hotel into the street.

The SIU said that police arrived at the scene to find a broken window on the fourth floor of the hotel. They tried to communicate with the man, who fell to his death onto the street below, according to the watchdog.

The SIU probes a range of police-involved incidents.

Story continues below advertisement

1:59 SIU investigating man’s fatal fall from downtown Toronto hotel