Crime

Police watchdog clears Toronto officers in man’s fatal fall from hotel window

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 14, 2023 10:20 am
The scene of a fatal fall incident in downtown Toronto on June 15, 2023. View image in full screen
The scene of a fatal fall incident in downtown Toronto on June 15, 2023. Erica Vella / Global News
Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared the officers present when a man fell to his death at a downtown Toronto hotel in June.

The Special Investigation Unit said the officers outside the hotel room and on the street below had been cleared, with “no reasonable grounds” to believe they committed a criminal offence.

On June 15, Toronto police were called to a Holiday Inn Express on Lombard Street, near Jarvis and Richmond streets, after someone began throwing things from the hotel into the street.

The SIU said that police arrived at the scene to find a broken window on the fourth floor of the hotel. They tried to communicate with the man, who fell to his death onto the street below, according to the watchdog.

The SIU probes a range of police-involved incidents.

SIU investigating man’s fatal fall from downtown Toronto hotel
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

