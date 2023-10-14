Menu

Canada

NDP convention: Israel-Hamas conflict debate, leadership review on agenda

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2023 9:56 am
Israel’s 24-hour evacuation warning deadline to Gaza approaches ahead of potential offensive
The New Democrats are set to debate the Israel and Hamas conflict at their convention today, where party Leader Jagmeet Singh will face a leadership review.

Several emergency resolutions that address the Middle East conflict condemn the attacks by Hamas militants, while one calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.

With just 30 minutes for delegates to debate the resolutions, not all of them will be discussed.

But a resolution that’s been given top priority calls for the party to pull out of the confidence-and-supply deal unless the Liberals commit to a universal and entirely public pharmacare program.

NDP strikes deal to keep Liberals in power until 2025
Singh, who has been in the role since 2017, will also face a mandatory leadership review — his first since the 2021 election.

At the last convention held in April of that year, 87 per cent of delegates voted against triggering a leadership race.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

